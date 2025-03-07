Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University

On Wednesday afternoon, Harlingen South Lady Hawks soccer star Damaris Solis signed her national letter of intent to join the women’s soccer program at Nelson University.

Solis helped lead Harlingen South to yet another district title this winter. They're looking ahead to the postseason in hopes of making a deep playoff run.

In her previous two seasons, the Lady Hawks star striker took home back-to-back first team all-district selections.

“I chose Nelson because as soon as I got there, the connection with the coaches, once meeting the teammates I really just felt really close to them already,” Solis said. “Very welcoming and then seeing them play, I just love the style of play.”

The Nelson Lady Lions women’s soccer team finished with a record of 10-9 last season and a mark of 5-4 in conference play.