Harlingen South Softball Reach Elite Eight
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South is through to the UIL Reg. IV Finals for the first time in school history.
Click on the video above for more on their preparation ahead of their best-of-three game series versus Liberty Hill.
More News
News Video
-
Man sentenced in fatal McAllen shooting
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in girlfriend's death at Edinburg mobile home...
-
Records: Fatal Edinburg shooting caused by missing chicken
-
New 'PHIT' center to address importance of physical education at Brownsville ISD
-
PSJA ISD receives $3 million grant to create outdoor learning areas