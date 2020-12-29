Harlingen starting a memorial for lives lost due to COVID-19
After Jennifer Gonzales lost her father to COVID-19, she pitched the idea to the City of Harlingen to have a memorial for those who have lost their lives due to the virus.
"They loved the idea, they though it was a great idea," Gonzales said.
A couple weeks ago, the city approved the idea and are still figuring out what the memorial could be.
"Either a city building, or a wall as a mural, a park where they can place a bench or garden," Harlingen Environmental Director Josue Ramirez said. "The plan is to move forward on selecting a site, finalizing how it's going to be implemented."
As of now, there is no set date on when the memorial will be finished.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Some Valley doctors say boosting Vitamin D intake could help curve COVID-19...
-
The wait continues for coronavirus vaccine shipment in Willacy County
-
Harlingen starting a memorial for lives lost due to COVID-19
-
CON MI GENTE: South Texas Research Institute
-
Local doctor denies giving the "ok" to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the...