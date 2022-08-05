Harlingen Waterworks System assures safe water quality

The Harlingen Waterworks System announced Wednesday that their water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes.

The news release came after several boil water and do not consume notices that were issued in two neighboring communities who purchase water from HWWS.

HWWS supplies wholesale water to five neighboring communities who operate their own public water systems. Water quality problems were recently detected within the distribution systems operated by two of their wholesale customers, according to a news release.

The investigation at HWWS examined the treatment operations and sampled water at many locations in the water distribution system, including points between the treatments plants and the two communities who issued notices.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found no violations in the operations, nor in the water supplied to its customers.

During hot weather, the level of disinfectant in water distribution system deteriorates more quickly.

HWWS continually monitors disinfectant levels to ensure proper levels are maintained and regularly flushes water at the extremities of the system to draw in newer water with higher disinfectant levels.

In the month of June, HWWS flushed 65 million gallons of water as part of its water quality maintenance program.

HWWS has occasionally changed its disinfectant from a combination of chlorine and ammonia to free chlorine to refresh the distribution system and reduce the amount of flushing otherwise required.

HWWS last undertook this temporary change during July 2021. Though not required to do so, HWWS again changed its disinfectant on August 2 in an effort to augment the measures currently being taken by neighboring communities to restore their normal water system operations.

HWWS will revert to using normal disinfectant on September 1.