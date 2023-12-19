Harlingen woman dresses up as Santa despite health issue

The sound of holiday joy will soon spread on Thomas Lane in Harlingen thanks to Melody Auer, who is trying to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

"They're so excited. That's why I do it. Just to watch them come up there and how excited they are," Auer said.

For more than 13 years, Auer has brought smiles to family faces. In December, she grabs her red Santa sack and puts on her jacket, belt and shoes.

She sits in her yard for two weeks leading up to Christmas, so kids can have their picture taken with Santa.

On some nights, lines are long as families wait to get their picture taken. But this year, Christmas is looking a little bit different for Auer.

Instead of two weeks, she is cutting down her time as Santa to three nights.

"I got blood clots in the lungs, both lungs and one of them blood clots was pushing on the back part of my heart," Auer said. "They did another CT scan, and they found out I had Pneumonia."

Auer's decided to focus on her medical issue, and couldn't work. Without a steady income, her medical bills and her house and car payment have piled up.

The financial issues weighed heavy on her mind, she considered skipping her time as Santa this year. Then a small gesture changed her mind.

"I went by the mailbox the other day, out front," Auer said. "Inside that Santa mailbox, I received this letter and inside the letter reads dear Santa, we still love you, and you bring us so much joy."

Auer says she gets a few letters addressed to Santa throughout the year. But the letter this year helped her keep the tradition she created alive.

"I wasn't going to go out this year, I really wasn't because of having to dress up and how hard it is with everything. When I read this letter, I cannot not go out," Auer said.

So for now, Auer is a paraprofessional for Harlingen CISD during the day, until she brings out her suit to transform into Santa at night.

The photoshoot is something Auer does for free for the community, but she says if anyone wants to tip, it will help ease her hardships.

She plans to be out here Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.