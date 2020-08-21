Harlingen woman loses two family members due to COVID-19

A Harlingen woman lost two family members due to COVID-19 in one week.

Bettina Gonzales, Harlingen resident said her father died without knowing that his sister had died a week earlier from COVID-19.

"I could hear them doing chest compressions, and then all of a sudden I heard my dad flatline,” Gonzales said. “I can't describe to you the feeling you get when you see your best friend, the person that coached you growing up is gone."

