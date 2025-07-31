Harlingen WWII veteran turns 100

A celebration fit for a hero was held Wednesday in Harlingen as Army Veteran John Ramseier turned 100 years old.

“It was magnificent and a total surprise,” Ramseier said. “The good lord he gave me a long life, and I wish some of my buddies could have had it."

Ramseier served for the U.S. Army in WWII as a part of the Red Ball Express, a truck convoy that helped transport food, fuel, ammunition and medical supplies to the front lines.

Ramseier operated in that convoy in 1944. Even now, he said he still remembers driving that truck along the Mediterranean in France. He was around 20 years old when WWII ended in 1945.

He is originally from Wisconsin. Ramseier and wife became Winter Texans and visited Harlingen often, and they decided to call the Rio Grande Valley home in 1991.

This year, Kevin — Ramseier's youngest of three children — moved to the Valley to keep an eye on his dad.

“My mom passed away about four and a half years ago, and a lot of us thought he may pass shortly after her because they were very attached,” Kevin said. “He's a great father, always has been and it's just a matter of character… He thinks it's so important for people of all ages to show civility to each other."

Kevin was among those celebrating his dad at a surprise party at Valley View Senior Living in Harlingen

“A lot of our WWII veterans are no longer with us and he still is,” Kim Hinojosa with Valley View Senior Living said.

Harlingen city officials also presented Ramseier with a proclamation marking July 30 John Ramseier Day. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez presented Ramseier with a flag that was flown over the state Capital, and a medal

The Harlingen VA Clinic will also honor Ramseier with a special celebration set for Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.