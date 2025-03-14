Harvest Christian girls basketball looks back on three-peat championship winning season

Harvest Christian girls basketball is officially 2025 TAPPS 1A State Champions, completing their quest for a three-peat. This time around, the lady eagles mounted a second half comeback after trialing at halftime to take home the title.

"At halftime there was a gut check, you know we got to figure this out quick. This window is closing on us so I think that was our mentality just find a way to get it done," said Harvest Christian head girls basketball coach Jaime Gonzalez.

"Three-peat is almost unheard of and it's really great to just represent the family, my team and God," said Harvest Christian senior guard Riley McClaugherty.

The path to a third straight title wasn't always so clear. The team came into the year having lost five seniors from last year's championship team.

"I knew there was going to be big shoes to fill and coming in I challenged myself that I was going to help them win state and I think all of us did our jobs and we won our third state title," said Harvest Christian junior Catalina Bernal.

The experience is an extra heartwarming one for head coach Jaime Gonzalez and his daughter Jaime Gonzalez, a junior guard for the lady eagles. The father and daughter duo have been together for all three state title winning teams.

"We get to experience everything together, every win it's together so it's really nice," said Harvest Christian junior Jaime Gonzalez.

The Lady Eagles aren't staying satisfied. Now begins the quest for a four-peat. They'll only be losing one senior and practice is well underway. No rest for the weary lady eagles as the work continues even as the offseason begins.