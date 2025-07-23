Hazmat spill causes road closure in Brownsville

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Brownsville Police Department is asking drivers to seek alternate routes after a hazmat spill triggered a road closure.

The spill is affecting the eastbound lanes from the 2900 block of Boca Chica by Panda Express all the way to Four Corners, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The road is closed and officers are on scene conducting traffic control, police said, adding that the closure will remain in place until the area is cleared.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.