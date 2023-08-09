Health and Wellness Expo scheduled for Friday in Donna
Marie Martinez from RGV Promotions talks about the free health and wellness expo happening on August 11. The expo will offer health screenings, physical activities and health education.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Health and Wellness Expo scheduled for Friday in Donna
-
Locals suing Texas governor over buoy barrier in Eagle Pass
-
Point Isabel ISD receives donation for tornado victims
-
Wednesday, July 9, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
-
Investigation underway into cause of tire fire north of Alton