Health and Wellness Expo scheduled for Friday in Donna

4 hours 20 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, August 09 2023 Aug 9, 2023 August 09, 2023 12:27 PM August 09, 2023 in News - Local
By: Sandra Rodriguez

Marie Martinez from RGV Promotions talks about the free health and wellness expo happening on August 11. The expo will offer health screenings, physical activities and health education.

Watch the video above for more information.

