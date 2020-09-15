Health experts: Indoor dining remains risky amid coronavirus pandemic

Restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley remain open at 50% capacity, but health experts warn that indoor dining remains risky amid the pandemic.

Health experts suggest drive-through or to-go orders, which pose less risk than sitting in a dining room with other customers.

"All of us would like to open up the economy," said Dr. Joseph McCormick, an epidemiologist at UT Health. "But haven't we learned that trying to open up the economy without controlling the coronavirus doesn't work?"

Watch the video for the full story.