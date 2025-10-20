Health experts recommend measles vaccinations for Valley children

Texas schools are seeing more kids without a measles vaccine or proof of exemption.

It led to an outbreak in West Texas earlier this year. The state reported more than 700 cases, where at least two kids died. The outbreak ended in August.

Channel 5 News dug into vaccination rates in the Rio Grande Valley and how school districts are complying.

Mid-Valley Pediatric Allergy Clinic pediatrician Dr. Umesh Pathak has been practicing medicine in Weslaco for more than 20 years.

The health expert has seen first hand the dangers of patients not being vaccinated against measles. The disease can cause things like encephalitis, among other symptoms.

"You have a rash, which will be very obviously, like behind here, and there are sports in the mouth and there will be associated with high fevers," Pathak said.

Pathak says misinformation is still an issue he deals with daily at his clinic.

"They'll say, oh, the latest I heard was that you can get autism from this. So those myths sometimes, we try to educate them when they're here and show them actual scientific data," Pathak said.

Recent data from the state shows the Valley has a 97 percent overall rate for the MMR vaccine in kids between five and six years old. It protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

South Texas falls under Public Health Region 11 of the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Channel 5 News looked into the numbers of vaccinations rates for Kindergartners county by county.

Cameron County has a 99 percent vaccination rate, while Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr counties come in at 97 percent.

But some kids are exempt from school-required vaccines.

"I would like for all of them to get vaccinated, because I know if there's some kids that can't get vaccines because of whatever reason, they are allergic to the vaccine, so if my daughter gets protected, I know that kid would be protected as well," mom Kimberly Rodriguez said.

Health experts say vaccines help protect kids at an early age.

"That's the whole purpose of vaccine, so that kids, whenever, they get exposed to any type of disease or something that it can withstand whatever they get exposed, so yes, it gives me a piece of mind, whenever he is old enough eventually to go to school," mom Mia Puzio said.

Puzio is a new mom. Her baby boy, Gianni, is currently too young to get an MMR vaccine. She plans to get him vaccinated when he turns a year old.

The first dose of the vaccine is given between 12 and 15 months. The second dose given to a patient between four and six years old.

A full breakdown of Valley school districts with Kindergartners fully vaccinated against measles is listed below:

Cameron County

Brownsville ISD - 98.6 percent

Harlingen CISD - 97.6 percent

La Feria ISD - 98.8 percent

Los Fresnos CISD - 97.5 percent

Point Isabel ISD - 96.9 percent

Rio Hondo ISD - 98.4 percent

San Benito CISD - 98.9 percent

Santa Maria ISD - 100 percent

Santa Rosa ISD - 100 percent

Hidalgo County

Horizon Montessori Public Schools - 97.8 percent

Idea Public Schools - 97.1 percent

Vanguard Academy - 97.7 percent

Excellence in leadership academy - 100 percent

Donna ISD - 98.5 percent

Edcouch-Elsa ISD - 99.6 percent

Edinburg CISD - 94.5 percent

Hidalgo ISD - 99.3 percent

McAllen ISD - 97.2 percent

Mercedes ISD - 94.6 percent

Mission ISD - 99.2 percent

PSJA ISD - 98.2 percent

Progreso ISD - 100 percent

Sharyland ISD - 96.4 percent

La Joya ISD - 93.3 percent

Weslaco ISD - 98.8 percent

La Villa ISD - 100 percent

Valley View ISD - 99.4 percent

Starr County

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD - 93.2 percent

Roma - 96.5 percent

San Isidro ISD - 100 percent

Willacy County

Lasara ISD - 94.1 percent

Lyford CISD - 98.5 percent

Raymondville ISD - 96.8 percent

San Perlita ISD - 100 percent