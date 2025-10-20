Health experts recommend measles vaccinations for Valley children
Texas schools are seeing more kids without a measles vaccine or proof of exemption.
It led to an outbreak in West Texas earlier this year. The state reported more than 700 cases, where at least two kids died. The outbreak ended in August.
Channel 5 News dug into vaccination rates in the Rio Grande Valley and how school districts are complying.
Mid-Valley Pediatric Allergy Clinic pediatrician Dr. Umesh Pathak has been practicing medicine in Weslaco for more than 20 years.
The health expert has seen first hand the dangers of patients not being vaccinated against measles. The disease can cause things like encephalitis, among other symptoms.
"You have a rash, which will be very obviously, like behind here, and there are sports in the mouth and there will be associated with high fevers," Pathak said.
Pathak says misinformation is still an issue he deals with daily at his clinic.
"They'll say, oh, the latest I heard was that you can get autism from this. So those myths sometimes, we try to educate them when they're here and show them actual scientific data," Pathak said.
Recent data from the state shows the Valley has a 97 percent overall rate for the MMR vaccine in kids between five and six years old. It protects against measles, mumps and rubella.
South Texas falls under Public Health Region 11 of the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Channel 5 News looked into the numbers of vaccinations rates for Kindergartners county by county.
Cameron County has a 99 percent vaccination rate, while Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr counties come in at 97 percent.
But some kids are exempt from school-required vaccines.
"I would like for all of them to get vaccinated, because I know if there's some kids that can't get vaccines because of whatever reason, they are allergic to the vaccine, so if my daughter gets protected, I know that kid would be protected as well," mom Kimberly Rodriguez said.
Health experts say vaccines help protect kids at an early age.
"That's the whole purpose of vaccine, so that kids, whenever, they get exposed to any type of disease or something that it can withstand whatever they get exposed, so yes, it gives me a piece of mind, whenever he is old enough eventually to go to school," mom Mia Puzio said.
Puzio is a new mom. Her baby boy, Gianni, is currently too young to get an MMR vaccine. She plans to get him vaccinated when he turns a year old.
The first dose of the vaccine is given between 12 and 15 months. The second dose given to a patient between four and six years old.
A full breakdown of Valley school districts with Kindergartners fully vaccinated against measles is listed below:
Cameron County
Brownsville ISD - 98.6 percent
Harlingen CISD - 97.6 percent
La Feria ISD - 98.8 percent
Los Fresnos CISD - 97.5 percent
Point Isabel ISD - 96.9 percent
Rio Hondo ISD - 98.4 percent
San Benito CISD - 98.9 percent
Santa Maria ISD - 100 percent
Santa Rosa ISD - 100 percent
Hidalgo County
Horizon Montessori Public Schools - 97.8 percent
Idea Public Schools - 97.1 percent
Vanguard Academy - 97.7 percent
Excellence in leadership academy - 100 percent
Donna ISD - 98.5 percent
Edcouch-Elsa ISD - 99.6 percent
Edinburg CISD - 94.5 percent
Hidalgo ISD - 99.3 percent
McAllen ISD - 97.2 percent
Mercedes ISD - 94.6 percent
Mission ISD - 99.2 percent
PSJA ISD - 98.2 percent
Progreso ISD - 100 percent
Sharyland ISD - 96.4 percent
La Joya ISD - 93.3 percent
Weslaco ISD - 98.8 percent
La Villa ISD - 100 percent
Valley View ISD - 99.4 percent
Starr County
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD - 93.2 percent
Roma - 96.5 percent
San Isidro ISD - 100 percent
Willacy County
Lasara ISD - 94.1 percent
Lyford CISD - 98.5 percent
Raymondville ISD - 96.8 percent
San Perlita ISD - 100 percent
