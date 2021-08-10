Health officials express concern over potential COVID-19 spread among school children

The Rio Grande Valley leads the state in COVID-19 vaccinations rates, the Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday.

According to data from DSHS, the Valley also leads in the highest rates of vaccinations in the 12 to 17-year-old age group, but as kids return to school, Valley health officials say vaccines are only one piece of the puzzle.

State health officials say they're excited and concerned about the high vaccination rate, citing that children under 12 who are still unable to receive the vaccine are also returning to classrooms.

"Children are direct vectors of transmission," Epidemiologist at UTHealth's School of Public Health in Dallas Dr. Katelyn Jetelina said. "Even if they aren't getting [a] really severe disease or the majority aren't getting [a] severe disease, they are spreading it."

Dr. Michael Chang, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, says he's seen the result of the spread of COVID-19 firsthand.

"We are also seeing an increase in previously healthy children that are pre-teen or younger also being hospitalized for severe COVID illness," Chang said. "We've also seen some infants with severe COVID infection."

President of the Association of Brownsville Educators, Veronica Borrego, says mask mandates are necessary, adding that school districts should be allowed to make their own mandates to protect children and those working around them.

"It is a concern," Borrego said. "Especially for us that work in elementary, with the population that is still not being given the opportunity to be vaccinated. It's a little scary."

Borrego urges parents to step up and help teachers by teaching kids to wash their hands often, wear masks, and keep their distance from others. Borrego says setting a good example for children is the best way to prepare for the new school year.