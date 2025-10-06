x

Heart of the Valley - Breast Cancer Awareness: STHS offering discounted mammogram screenings

Heart of the Valley - Breast Cancer Awareness: STHS offering discounted mammogram screenings
1 hour 42 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 2:21 PM October 06, 2025 in News

Channel 5 News is shining a light on breast cancer awareness.

One in eight women will develop it in their lifetime. It's a disease that if caught early, the survival rate is high.

South Texas Health System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the importance of getting mammogram screenings and catching the disease early.

All throughout the month of October, STHS will be offering discounted screenings. For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days