Heart of the Valley - Breast Cancer Awareness: STHS offering discounted mammogram screenings

Channel 5 News is shining a light on breast cancer awareness.

One in eight women will develop it in their lifetime. It's a disease that if caught early, the survival rate is high.

South Texas Health System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the importance of getting mammogram screenings and catching the disease early.

All throughout the month of October, STHS will be offering discounted screenings. For more information, click here.