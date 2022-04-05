Heart of the Valley: Gestational diabetes can impact expecting moms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between two to 10 percent of pregnancies every year are affected by gestational diabetes.

This happens due to hormone changes that cause your body’s cells to use insulin less effectively.

“We will see it more commonly in women who are overweight but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a woman that is overweight,” said Dr. Chris Casso.

Other risk factors include a family history of Type 2 diabetes, being older than 25 and having a hormone disorder called polycystic ovary syndrome.

Gestational diabetes typically goes away after your baby is born, but having it does increase your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.