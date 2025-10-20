Heart of the Valley: STHS doctor talks breast cancer warning signs

The Heart of the Valley campaign focuses on breast cancer awareness.

Channel 5 News has partnered up with South Texas Health System for this effort.

Dr. Martha Cano speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how important it is to get yearly mammograms. The survival rate of breast cancer is high if it is caught early.

STHS is having reduced priced mammograms through the month of October. They will have 2D mammograms for $100 and 3D mammograms are $155.

To set up an appointment, click here.