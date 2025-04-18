Heart of the Valley: Understanding a glucose screening
Channel 5 News' Heart of the Valley campaign focuses on all things diabetes.
South Texas Health System is offering free glucose screenings throughout the month of April.
STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castañeda speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on what the numbers from a glucose screening mean and when a person should visit a doctor.
For a full schedule and list of locations offering free glucose screening, click here.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Fugitive wanted for aggravated kidnapping arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge
-
Convicted sex offender from Mexico sentenced for attempting illegal re-entry near La...
-
Honduran man arrested for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agent near Brownsville
-
Zoo Guest: Rabbit
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for stolen equipment from drainage district
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football draws crowd over 3,500 for spring game in Brownsville
-
UTRGV spring football game highlights & postgame coverage
-
UTRGV associate athletic director of communications discusses Vaqueros' inaugural spring football game
-
UTRGV Athletic Director Conque discusses inaugural football game
-
Fans arrive for UTRGV Vaqueros' inaugural football game