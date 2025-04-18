x

Heart of the Valley: Understanding a glucose screening

Heart of the Valley: Understanding a glucose screening
3 hours 41 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 2:35 PM April 18, 2025 in News - Local

Channel 5 News' Heart of the Valley campaign focuses on all things diabetes.

South Texas Health System is offering free glucose screenings throughout the month of April.

STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castañeda speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on what the numbers from a glucose screening mean and when a person should visit a doctor.

For a full schedule and list of locations offering free glucose screening, click here.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News


Radar
7 Days