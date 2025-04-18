Heart of the Valley: Understanding a glucose screening

Channel 5 News' Heart of the Valley campaign focuses on all things diabetes.

South Texas Health System is offering free glucose screenings throughout the month of April.

STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castañeda speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on what the numbers from a glucose screening mean and when a person should visit a doctor.

For a full schedule and list of locations offering free glucose screening, click here.