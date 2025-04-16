Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacist discusses the importance of a glucose screening

Through the month of April, Channel 5 News is dedicated to spreading awareness on diabetes, which impacts one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.

That makes the Valley a hotspot for this disease, which is why local health leaders stress the importance of getting your blood sugar levels tested.

Channel 5 News Gloria Walker speaks with HEB Pharmacy Care Representative Ciera Gonzalez on why people should get a glucose screening and what to do with their results.

For a full schedule and a list of locations offering free glucose screenings, click here.

Watch below how fast and easy a glucose screening is: