Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacist discusses the importance of a glucose screening
Through the month of April, Channel 5 News is dedicated to spreading awareness on diabetes, which impacts one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.
That makes the Valley a hotspot for this disease, which is why local health leaders stress the importance of getting your blood sugar levels tested.
Channel 5 News Gloria Walker speaks with HEB Pharmacy Care Representative Ciera Gonzalez on why people should get a glucose screening and what to do with their results.
For a full schedule and a list of locations offering free glucose screenings, click here.
Watch below how fast and easy a glucose screening is:
