Heart of the Valley: Creating a healthy diet to fight diabetes
The Heart of the Valley is focusing on healthy food choices to help combat diabetes.
HEB Dietitian Joann Breaux speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what ingredients people can use to make their meals healthier. She also demonstrates some quick meals that can be prepared in under five minutes.
The first step to fighting diabetes is knowing your blood sugar levels. HEB and South Texas Health Systems are making it very easy to get tested by offering free glucose screenings.
For a full schedule and a list of locations on where to get screened, click here.
