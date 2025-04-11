x

Heart of the Valley: STHS demonstrates how glucose screenings are done

Friday, April 11 2025

South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings throughout the entire month to help raise awareness of diabetes.

Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels demonstrates the process of getting a glucose screening and how quick they can be.

For a full schedule of when and where you can get a free glucose screening, click here.

