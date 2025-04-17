Heart of the Valley: Veteran reverses diabetes diagnosis

Type 2 Diabetes is very common in the Rio Grande Valley, but there are ways to manage it.

A Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis can be scary for many people, like Raymondville resident Wolf Chapa. He was diagnosed with diabetes back in 1993 while he was enlisted in the Air Force Reserves.

"They told me to exercise as much as I can, but I really didn't have much time. I was trying to focus on work," Chapa said.

In 2008 his doctors put him on insulin. As a result, he was medically discharged from the military.

"I love the military, and being medically discharged was basically a slap in the face for me. I went into depression because of that," Chapa said.

Chapa then joined a gym and tried to watch what he ate, but didn't see any results. It wasn't until nine months ago that doctors put him on Ozempic, and he started a Mediterranean diet.

"I ate olives, I ate tomatoes, I ate cucumbers, I ate pickles, I ate olives, olive oils, lean meats," Chapa said.

That's when he saw a change.

"Within nine months I lost 55 pounds and in those 55 pounds I became pre-diabetic," Chapa said.

He is now at 175 pounds. His doctor says his A1C levels dropped from a 5.9 to 5.2.

South Texas Health System Family Medicine Dr. Martha Cano agrees reversing a diabetes diagnosis can be hard for many patients.

"It is not that people do not try, it's very difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle," Cano said.

Cano says if a Type 2 Diabetes patient stays on a consistent routine with diet and exercise, a reversal is possible.

"There have been many times when I have treated a patient or diagnosed a patient with diabetes, and they have made a significant change in their lifestyle with diet, exercise and their blood sugars return to normal," Cano said.

Chapa hopes his story will inspire others to take the first steps in preventing, reversing or controlling diabetes.

HEB and STHS are offering free glucose screenings to anyone wanting to test their blood sugar levels. For a full schedule and list of locations, click here.