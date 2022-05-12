x

Heavy law enforcement presence spotted outside Donna home

Heavy law enforcement presence was spotted Wednesday in a Donna neighborhood.

Multiple troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and an ambulance were seen in a neighborhood on Sioux Road near La Rosa.

Channel 5 News reached out to DPS for details, but we’re still waiting to hear back from them. 

