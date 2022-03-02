HEB Recalls Ice Cream, Sherbet
WESLACO – H-E-B is recalling Economax and Hill Country Fare ice cream and sherbets.
The ice cream is being recalled due to broken metal being found in the processing equipment.
The affected products were distributed to stores in both Texas and Mexico.
All products part of this recall have been removed from the shelves.
