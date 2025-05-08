Hidalgo baseball stars Santiago Hernandez & Viktor Rodriguez sign with Missouri Valley

Hidalgo baseball stars Santiago Hernandez and Viktor Rodriguez signed on to join the baseball program as Missouri Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Hernandez is a three-time all-district selection and he's he'll be joined at Missouri Valley along with his high school teammate in Rodriguez, who spent time with both Hidalgo and PSJA Memorial during his high school playing days.

"I'm just excited to continue my career," Hernandez said. "Keep on playing baseball and obviously to go and get my education. It's very emotional for me and my parents to have this opportunity."

"It feels good, a lot of hard work," Rodriguez said. "A lot of sacrifice, a lot of sweat, blood, and tears I've put into this. I planned this since I was a little kid."