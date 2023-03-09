Hidalgo Co. Sheriff’s Investigating Drug Rip-off near Palmview

PALMVIEW – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drug rip-off that put a neighborhood in danger.

The scene unfolded near Margaret Drive and Valencia Avenue, north of Palmview. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls after 8:30 Thursday morning about two trucks possibly racing and shooting at each other.

When deputies arrived, they found one truck leaving the neighborhood. They took the two people inside that vehicle into custody for questioning.

They also found two other trucks abandoned; one truck was loaded with marijuana.

It appears the two trucks crashed into each other in the neighborhood.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joel Rivera said it appears to be a drug rip-off. No one was injured and authorities do not have a weapon in custody.

But neighbors did report hearing gunshots in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hidalgo County Crime stoppers at 383-8477.