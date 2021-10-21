Hidalgo County: 3 out of 4 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 115 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the four deceased individuals, three were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include four men from the cities of Edinburg, Weslaco and an undisclosed city. All four victims were in their 50s and 60s.

The 115 new cases is a decrease of 61 from Wednesday, when the county reported 176 new cases.

The 115 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 33 12-19 14 20s 12 30s 18 40s 12 50s 15 60s 6 70+ 5 Total: 115

A total of 97 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, an increase of one patient since Wednesday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 86 adults and 11 pediatric patients.

Of the 97 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 41 are in intensive care units. They include 36 adults and five pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, four staff members and 16 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 657 staff members and 3,190 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,053 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,424 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 785 active cases in the county.