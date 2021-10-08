Hidalgo County: All 5 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Photo credit: MGN Online

Hidalgo County reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday. All five people were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman in her 70s from Donna, a man in his 40s from Edinburg, a woman in her 40s from Mercedes, a man in his 50s from Mercedes and a man in his 50s from an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 101 new positive infections on Friday. Those who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 42 12-19 21 20s 10 30s 7 40s 6 50s 5 60s 6 70+ 4 Total: 101

A total of 157 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 142 adults and 15 pediatric patients.

Of the 157 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 are in intensive care units. They include 64 adults and four pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 71 students were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

A total of 623 staff members and 2,982 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 115,975 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,388 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,104 active cases in the county.

THURSDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County: All 7 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

WEDNESDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County: 8 out of 9 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

TUESDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County: 77 students, 9 staff members in county school districts test positive for COVID-19

MONDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County: 8 out of 9 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals