Hidalgo County announces 33 more coronavirus-related deaths, 813 additional cases

Hidalgo County announced on Thursday 33 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus.

Also 813 additional residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 14,589.

The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 433.

“I send my sincere condolences to these 33 families for the loss of their loved one,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We are at a point where action has to be taken by everyone in order to slow the spread of this infectious virus—our medical professionals are working long hours and beds are scarce. Please wear face coverings, avoid gatherings of 10 or more, and don’t leave your home unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, a total of 6.906 people have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.

There are currently 7,250 known active cases in the county. 885 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 192 in intensive care units in Hidalgo county.