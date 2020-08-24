Hidalgo County announces grant to assist veterans

The Hidalgo County Veterans Service is offering assistance to veterans through the Broken Arrow Financial Assistance Grant.

According to a news release from the Hidalgo County Judge's Office, the Broken Arrow Financial Assistance Grant provides funds to organizations serving veterans and their families.

The grant program assists with rent and mortgage payments, emergency vehicle repairs, adult care, funeral expenses and utility assistance for surviving spouses.

For more information call (956) 292-7076.