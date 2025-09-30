Hidalgo County bans roadside sales of non-livestock animals in rural areas

An order was approved by the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court that prohibits roadside sales of non-livestock animals within the unincorporated areas of the county, according to a news release.

The news release said the order is meant to "protect public safety, animal welfare and the quality of life of county residents."

Selling non-livestock animals along highways, roads and parking lots in unincorporated areas of the county is now banned, according to the news release. Setting up structures for the purpose of selling animals is also prohibited.

The news release said the order does not prohibit the sale of livestock under applicable state law and replaces the 2014 Hidalgo County 'Rules for Roadside Vendors' order.

Anyone found in violation of the order may face Class C misdemeanor charges, and every day of noncompliance counts as a separate offense, according to the news release.

The county is also authorized to remove any structures used in violation of the order and county law enforcement and code officials will begin enforcing the order immediately, according to the news release.