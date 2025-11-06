Hidalgo County Community Service Agency waiting for new round of funding amid shutdown

A new round of federal funding for the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency may not be disbursed if the government shutdown continues.

The community service agency receives $11 million in federal funding each year. The latest round of federal funding is set to be received in January 2026.

The money is used for the agency’s utilities assistance program, emergency services and tuition assistance program.

Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Executive Director Jaime Longoria said thousands of families in Hidalgo County rely on the services.

“Maybe 27,000 low income individuals across Hidalgo County," Longoria said.

According to Longoria, the agency has $150,000 left in federal funds. If the government shutdown continues into January, money from the agency’s operational budget will be used to fund the programs.