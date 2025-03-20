Hidalgo County court activities will be suspended as move into new courthouse finalized
Judicial proceedings and other courthouse activities will be suspended for one week to accommodate the transition into the new Hidalgo County Courthouse, according to a news release.
The news release said the suspension will begin on Monday, March 24 through Friday, March 28 and the old and new courthouse will be closed to any public access.
The public will also not have access to county or district clerk's offices, but judicial filings will continue to be accepted electronically, according to the news release.
A soft opening of the new courthouse is scheduled for Monday, March 31.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County court activities will be suspended as move into new courthouse...
-
Three juveniles detained in connection with fire that destroyed two homes in...
-
DHR Health working to restore functionality following 'cyber incident'
-
Tiny forest planting event held at McAllen Public Library
-
Rio Grande City seeking input for downtown revitalization project
Sports Video
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Economedes hosts San Benito in playoff opener
-
Harlingen South's Dylan Anaya signs to play college football at Texas Lutheran
-
Sharyland and Porter set to square off in playoff showdown