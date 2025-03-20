Hidalgo County court activities will be suspended as move into new courthouse finalized

Judicial proceedings and other courthouse activities will be suspended for one week to accommodate the transition into the new Hidalgo County Courthouse, according to a news release.

The news release said the suspension will begin on Monday, March 24 through Friday, March 28 and the old and new courthouse will be closed to any public access.

The public will also not have access to county or district clerk's offices, but judicial filings will continue to be accepted electronically, according to the news release.

A soft opening of the new courthouse is scheduled for Monday, March 31.