Hidalgo County Courthouse closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Hanna

The Hidalgo County Courthouse and many other county offices will be closed Monday due to flooding caused by Hurricane Hanna.

The courthouse — including the county clerk's office, the district clerk's office, courtrooms and other departments housed in the building — will be closed Monday.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday.

"Those who have business with an affected court or department should contact them when they return to normal business hours," according to a statement released by the county.

Other county offices are also closed on Monday:

* The Hidalgo County Tax Office. The closure includes the offices located in Alamo, Edinburg, Elsa, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, and Weslaco.

* The Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office.

* The Hidalgo County Elections Department.



* The Hidalgo County Treasurer's Office.

* Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Place 1 Justice of the Peace Luis Garza's office.

* Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Place 2 Justice of the Peace Juan Jose "J.J." Peña Jr.'s office.

* Hidalgo County Precinct 5 Place 1 Justice of the Peace Jason Peña's office.



* The Hidalgo County Precinct 4 brush site. Precinct 4 offices, however, remain open.







Updated to add the Hidalgo County Elections Department.