Hidalgo County giving free generators to families in need

Hidalgo County is launching its Power Up Generator program ahead of winter to help families in need.

The county will be giving electric generators for free only to residents who need the equipment for certain health conditions.

To qualify, residents must rely on a home kidney dialysis machine, an oxygen contractor or ventilator, and/or heart monitor.

Proof of income also required for the past 30 days, and household family income must be below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

For more information or to apply for the program, call the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at (956) 383-6240.