Hidalgo County health authority reports downward trend on coronavirus cases

Rio Grande Valley officials warned the community ahead of the Labor Day weekend not to gather in large groups.

It appears the community in Hidalgo County listened.

"We have not seen in Hidalgo County an up spike in cases following the Labor Day weekend." said Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority

A relief for frontline medical workers who battled a spike in COVID-19 cases after both Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Dr. Melendez said this is another step in the right direction as cases in the county continue to decrease, but the community shouldn't let their guard down.

Watch the video for the full story.





