Hidalgo County hosts virtual event to bring awareness to domestic violence

The Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office is hosting their 6th Annual Purple Day event on Thursday to bring awareness to domestic violence.

The county has partnered up with the Texas Council on Family Violence and Mujeres Unindas for this virtual press conference.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on the Hidalgo County Facebook page.

One highlight you can expect to see is the newly designed victim initiated notification safety app.

To show support for those victims you can wear a purple shirt.

