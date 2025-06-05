Hidalgo County judge announces bid for reelection

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez will be seeking a third term, according to a news release.

Cortez was first elected in 2018 as county judge. In a statement, Cortez said it has been an honor serving as county judge while facing “unprecedented and historic challenges,”

“We have not reached our full potential and there is still much work to be done,” Cortez said. “Despite our challenges, we have seized opportunities. We have finished building your magnificent courthouse, increased our jail capacity, made major drainage improvements, built roads, constructed a state-of-the-art biosafety laboratory and significantly increased our fund balance.”

Cortez said the county must reach its full potential by acting as a major economic hub and develop strategic alliances to diversify the economy, and develop a strong workforce to serve the modern businesses and attract outside investment.

“The challenges and opportunities of tomorrow demand experience and leadership,” Cortez said. “I humbly ask for your continued trust and support. Together we can keep moving forward.”