Hidalgo County Judge celebrates with her daughters on historic inauguration

Hidalgo County District Court Judge Renee Rodriguez-Betancourt celebrated with her daughters as Kamala Harris became the nation's first woman, black and south Asian American to ever hold office.

The Judge and her daughters posed for a picture on Wednesday with shirts reading "This girl can."

"Last night I told the girls be ready, we're going to wear our shirts, we're going to wear our pearls so we can show everyone that we are celebrating this historic event," Rodriguez-Betancourt said.

Watch the video for the full story.