Hidalgo County Judge celebrates with her daughters on historic inauguration
Hidalgo County District Court Judge Renee Rodriguez-Betancourt celebrated with her daughters as Kamala Harris became the nation's first woman, black and south Asian American to ever hold office.
The Judge and her daughters posed for a picture on Wednesday with shirts reading "This girl can."
"Last night I told the girls be ready, we're going to wear our shirts, we're going to wear our pearls so we can show everyone that we are celebrating this historic event," Rodriguez-Betancourt said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Willacy County holding drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Raymondville High School
-
Migrants headed to U.S. to be tested for COVID-19 by Tamaulipas organization
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of capital murder
-
Roma Police Department appoints new police chief
-
Border wall opponents celebrating Joe Biden's order to stop border wall funding