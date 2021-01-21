x

Hidalgo County Judge celebrates with her daughters on historic inauguration

Thursday, January 21 2021

Hidalgo County District Court Judge Renee Rodriguez-Betancourt celebrated with her daughters as Kamala Harris became the nation's first woman, black and south Asian American to ever hold office. 

The Judge and her daughters posed for a picture on Wednesday with shirts reading "This girl can."

"Last night I told the girls be ready, we're going to wear our shirts, we're going to wear our pearls so we can show everyone that we are celebrating this historic event," Rodriguez-Betancourt said. 

Watch the video for the full story. 

