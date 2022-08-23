Hidalgo County law enforcement escort body of fallen Valley soldier to funeral home in Mission

Hidalgo County law enforcement will escort the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission, officials said Tuesday.

The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, is being taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission.

SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently died in a vehicle-related incident in eastern Europe, according to Hidalgo County officials.

Magallan will be provided a military escort in addition to the police escort from the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable's Office and Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department.