Hidalgo County man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison in attempt to smuggle drugs

A 21-year-old Hidalgo County man was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Matthew Ethan Joseph Castillo pled guilty February.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos ordered Castillo to serve 36 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised released.

Castillo has a history of successfully transporting cocaine numerous times, the news release stated. He has delivered narcotics to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Georgia and New York City.

Castillo was traveling on a Tornado commercial passenger bus last September that entered the primary inspection area of the checkpoint near Falfurrias.

After being alerted by the service canine, officials searched his luggage and found two wooden tortilla presses, each containing two bundles of cocaine. Both bundles were individually wrapped in carbon paper, coffee and sealed in plastic.

The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $300,000.

Castillo is in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.