Hidalgo County partners with cities and school districts to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Hidalgo County has partnered with school districts and cities to help accelerate the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Qualified residents are required to pre-register for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine before they visit a mass vaccination clinic.

County officials say not everyone who registers show up to receive their shot, thus leaving some vaccines unclaimed.

Chief Administrative Officer for Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Eddie Olivarez said there are lists of qualifying people that are on standby to receive the vaccine in case there are 'no-shows.'

The county approved lists are made by the organizations in the Community Vaccine Clinic partnerships, including county precinct officers, municipal offices and school districts.

"The vaccine needs to be used today. We can't save them," Edinburg CISD Assistant Superintendent Mario Salina said. "We recognize that not all the people that are given bands are going to show up, [so] we have a priority list of those employees who have underlying medical conditions 65 and older and they're on standby to be called to use up these vaccines that are left over."

While some large school districts prepare lists with qualifying employees other districts include qualifying community residents instead.

County officials and city leaders are now working on a plan to provide vaccines to elderly people who cannot physically make it to a vaccine clinic.

City of Mission Mayor Armando O'Cana is spearheading ideas and plans for a mobile clinic.

