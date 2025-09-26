Hidalgo County Pct. 1 residents asked to fill out form for storm cleanup

Donna residents say they are still waiting for Hidalgo County Precinct 1 officials to clean up debris from the March floods.

A pile of branches and debris sits near Victoria Road and Wood Avenue.

"The insects are terrible. I don't see any rattlesnakes, but I've seen some big snakes around here, but they are harmless. There is a lot of debris and wildlife," Hidalgo County resident Conrad Hammar said.

Hammar lives near the brush pile in Donna. He says he and his neighbors have tried to get it cleaned up.

"I have never seen the county pickup any debris in this area. Me and my neighbor have been trying for months to get the county to make some pick-ups," Hammar said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is asking residents, like Hammar, to fill out a work order to pick up the debris.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Assistant Chief of Staff Pepe Cabeza De Vaca says people who fill out work orders need to be patient because sometimes it could take up to eight weeks to complete a work order.

"It depends on how many orders we have before and sometimes the urgency of it. Some are a little bit more urgent because they are blocking certain intersections and visibility," Cabeza De Vaca said.

Cabeza De Vaca says they are only allowed to pick up debris on public roadways and public property.

"Texas state law prohibits the county and precinct as well from going ahead and going inside the property to do work for that. They need to make sure that the brush outside the private property," Cabeza De Vaca said.

Hammar hopes the debris near his home doesn't stick around much longer.

"I would be happy to see them take the big piles off the sides of the street in places, and if the county comes and picks it up, then the people would bring it out to the curb, and it could be taken somewhere else," Hammar said.

For more information on brush pickup in Hidalgo County, call the Brush Department at 956-968-8733.

