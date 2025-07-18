Hidalgo County Precinct 3, Driscoll Health hold back-to-school fair in Mission

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and Driscoll Health held a back-to-school fair in Mission on Friday.

The event took place at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion.

Free school supplies were given to the first 1,000 attendees during the fair. Health services were also provided including immunizations, screenings and healthcare assistance. Students also received free haircuts.