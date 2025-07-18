Hidalgo County Precinct 3, Driscoll Health hold back-to-school fair in Mission
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and Driscoll Health held a back-to-school fair in Mission on Friday.
The event took place at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion.
Free school supplies were given to the first 1,000 attendees during the fair. Health services were also provided including immunizations, screenings and healthcare assistance. Students also received free haircuts.
More News
Sports Video
-
RGV teams shine as pool play ends in Pony League World Series
-
Mercedes star catcher Ashley De Leon signs to play at East Texas...
-
Highlights from Day 1 of 2025 Pony League International World Series
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez signs to play college basketball
-
Brownsville District 24 Senior softball team wins state