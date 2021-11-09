x

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 offering free meals to kids this week

3 hours 50 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, November 09 2021 Nov 9, 2021 November 09, 2021 2:16 PM November 09, 2021 in News - Local
Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal.

An organization is teaming up with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 to serve free meals to those 18 and younger this week.

The precinct and Colonias Unidas Nutrition Program will be offering free meals at the San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, located at 621 W. Main Ave. in Alton.

The meals were announced in a Monday tweet from Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal. 

The meals are available Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, all 956-5850-4509.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days