Hidalgo County Precinct 3 offering free meals to kids this week

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal.

An organization is teaming up with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 to serve free meals to those 18 and younger this week.

The precinct and Colonias Unidas Nutrition Program will be offering free meals at the San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, located at 621 W. Main Ave. in Alton.

Check out this week's menu! Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age or younger Monday - Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. pic.twitter.com/3pths0wsgq — Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal (@EverPct3) November 8, 2021

The meals were announced in a Monday tweet from Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal.

The meals are available Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, all 956-5850-4509.