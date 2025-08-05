Hidalgo County Precinct 3 working to combat illegal dumping

A hot spot for illegal dumping in Hidalgo County has been cleaned up twice in the last 24 hours.

Early Monday, piles of tires and furniture littered South Greene Road in Palmview and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 crews cleaned it all up.

Leandro Cano lives nearby, and he says it's an eyesore.

"It looks bad because it is trash," Cano said.

Cano says illegal dumping in the area is a cycle he just wants to end.

"People come and dump trash here on this side. The county cleans it up, and it is all clean. Then people have come down here to dump stuff again," Cano said.

Near the dumping site is a drainage canal. Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal says that trash can end up falling into the canal, causing big problems.

"When it rains, you have tires, a refrigerator, and sofas that end up clogging the drainage, and your house floods," Villarreal said.

It's not only a flood hazard, but a health issue too.

"People can get Dermatitis. When people burn it, it releases pollutants in the air, and it causes respiratory, cardiac and skin problems," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is fighting back against illegal dumpers.

Crews have placed hidden cameras and watch towers at known dumping spots in hopes of catching people in the act.

Anyone caught and found guilty can be fined up to $10,000 and be ordered to serve up to two years in jail.

"It's better to pay $25 to come and ask for a day pass for free instead of paying a $10,000 fine or two years in jail," Villarreal said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 has a reward program aimed at stopping illegal dumping. Tips that turn into an arrest or citation may be eligible for a reward.

To call or submit a tip online, click here.