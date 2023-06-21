Hidalgo County preparing to crack down on drunk driving during 4th of July weekend

Hidalgo County residents preparing to hit the roads to celebrate the 4th of July holiday weekend should expect company.

Law enforcement officers will also be on the roads looking for drunk drivers.as part of the county’s 4th of July DWI No Refusal Weekend.

The campaign starts on Thursday, June 29 and ends on July 4 at midnight.

Anyone caught driving while intoxicated will be arrested and charged.

During the crackdown, anyone who refuses to provide a breath sample is subject to blood testing at the scene, a medical facility, or nearest jail facility, according to a news release.

Along with assistance from the Hidalgo County Health Department nurses, magistrates will be on hand to issue search warrants and health care workers will be on stand-by for the blood work.