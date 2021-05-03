Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 119 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 119 positive cases.

A woman in her 70s died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Since the pandemic began, 2,825 people have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 119 positive cases. Of the cases, 46 cases are confirmed, 48 are probable and 25 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 88,723 cases in Hidalgo County.