Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 128 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 128 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s from McAllen died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,904 people have died in the county due to the virus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 88 are confirmed, 39 are probable and one is suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 92,895 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

The 128 people who tested positive are in the following age groups: