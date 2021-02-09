Hidalgo County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 671 COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths and 671 new cases of COVID-19.

Six women and nine men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the county. They were all in their 50s or older.

The county also reported that 671 more people tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,516 people have died as a result of the virus and 69,257 people have tested positive.

