Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,016 COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,016 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Eight men and four women died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 50s or older.

The county also reported 1,016 people tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 2,501 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County and 68,586 people have tested positive for COVID-19.