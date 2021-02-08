Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,016 COVID-19 cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,016 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Eight men and four women died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 50s or older.
The county also reported 1,016 people tested positive for the virus.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 2,501 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County and 68,586 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
